Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Trading 1.5% Higher

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX)’s share price shot up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.00. 220,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,450,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 20.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Protagenic Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Protagenic Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Protagenic Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. It offers the PT00114 peptide-based formulations. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen, David A. Lovejoy, and Hartoun Hartounian on February 3, 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

