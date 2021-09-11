Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.39). Provention Bio posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRVB. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Sunday, July 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Provention Bio by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Provention Bio by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. 36.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRVB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.47. 264,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,348. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 3.01.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

