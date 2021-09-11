Provident Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,381 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $148.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.61. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.77.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

