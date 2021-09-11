ProxyNode Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $33,744.81 and approximately $10.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ProxyNode has traded 51.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.86 or 0.00429293 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002638 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.28 or 0.01271687 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 186,892,276 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

ProxyNode Coin Trading

