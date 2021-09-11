Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PUK shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Prudential by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,593,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,703,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prudential in the second quarter worth approximately $838,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prudential in the second quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Prudential by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 72,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Prudential by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,909,000 after purchasing an additional 397,171 shares in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $44.99.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Prudential’s payout ratio is presently 5.98%.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

