Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Holdings Raised by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Public Storage accounts for approximately 1.0% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.09% of Public Storage worth $47,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after buying an additional 1,328,084 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,857,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 717,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,157,000 after buying an additional 220,448 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 676,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,896,000 after buying an additional 199,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 933,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,318,000 after buying an additional 155,460 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $323.23. The company had a trading volume of 524,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,700. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $315.75 and its 200 day moving average is $285.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $212.22 and a twelve month high of $332.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

