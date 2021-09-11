Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Position Increased by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Public Storage comprises 1.0% of DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

PSA traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $323.23. 524,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,700. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.22. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $212.22 and a 52-week high of $332.95. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

