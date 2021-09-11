PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.13.

PUBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James raised shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get PubMatic alerts:

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $28.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.86. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $439,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 2,110 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $73,217.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,761 shares of company stock worth $4,655,196 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 661.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PubMatic by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PubMatic by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.