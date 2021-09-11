PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.13.
PUBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James raised shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $28.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.86. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96.
In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $439,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 2,110 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $73,217.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,761 shares of company stock worth $4,655,196 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 661.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PubMatic by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PubMatic by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
