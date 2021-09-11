PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 371,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,012 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of PulteGroup worth $20,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 116.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $2,688,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 517,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,114,000 after acquiring an additional 23,801 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $1,797,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.93. 2,457,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,405. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.48.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHM. BTIG Research cut their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

