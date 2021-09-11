PumaPay Price Reaches $0.0002 (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One PumaPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a total market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $569,704.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00059436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00160566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00014111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00043252 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,996,432,231 coins. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.