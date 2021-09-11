Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,258.00

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $3,258.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00069310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00127712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.30 or 0.00180139 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,118.65 or 0.99967363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.17 or 0.07072753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $420.69 or 0.00932111 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002986 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,754,364,975 coins and its circulating supply is 18,407,317,460 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

