PutinCoin (PUT) Market Capitalization Tops $485,412.08

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $485,412.08 and $1,393.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,372.75 or 1.00005899 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00060404 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00078386 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007412 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001253 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002228 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

