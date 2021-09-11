PutinCoin Trading Down 19.3% Over Last Week (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $433,774.08 and $1,219.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,661.08 or 1.00124479 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00061758 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008169 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00080954 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007236 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002210 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000143 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

