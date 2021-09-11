PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 78.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 175,900 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of PVH worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after acquiring an additional 618,798 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in PVH by 12.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 933,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,641,000 after purchasing an additional 105,320 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in PVH by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 8.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PVH opened at $109.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.28 and its 200-day moving average is $107.53. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $121.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PVH. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.58.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

