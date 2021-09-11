Pyrk Price Hits $0.0029 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Pyrk has a total market cap of $46,212.94 and approximately $433.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pyrk has traded down 31% against the US dollar. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003987 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007458 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

