Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Market Cap Tops $2.94 Million (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for $11.14 or 0.00024841 BTC on popular exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $8,579.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00069304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00126998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00180442 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,881.29 or 1.00052437 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.19 or 0.07085042 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $415.71 or 0.00926732 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

