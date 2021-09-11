Qcash Hits Market Capitalization of $70.24 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $70.24 million and approximately $198.39 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qcash has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00069980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00127540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.69 or 0.00180429 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,283.52 or 1.00020703 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.04 or 0.07110115 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $419.55 or 0.00926692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

