Qcash (QC) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. Over the last week, Qcash has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qcash has a market cap of $70.39 million and $298.58 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00065597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.96 or 0.00129248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00183500 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,686.09 or 1.00142900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.34 or 0.07111530 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.87 or 0.00865554 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

