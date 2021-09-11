Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Stock Price Up 19%

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) rose 19% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 20,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 604% from the average daily volume of 2,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78.

About Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK)

Qualstar Corp. engages in the manufacture and trade of data storage systems. It operates through the Power Supplies and Data Storage segment. The Power Supplies segment designs, produces, and distributes power supplies used to convert alternating current line voltage to direct current voltages of electronic equipment.

