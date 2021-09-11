Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $228,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,176,930 shares in the company, valued at $47,077,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 9,346 shares of company stock valued at $385,903 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,766,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,885,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $60,102,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $59,945,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 2,016.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after buying an additional 1,653,834 shares in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XM opened at $47.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion and a PE ratio of -74.53. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.