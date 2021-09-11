Quant Tops 24 Hour Volume of $444.18 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. Quant has a market cap of $4.63 billion and $444.18 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can now be bought for $383.46 or 0.00835180 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 77.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001552 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.34 or 0.01225400 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000062 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.