Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Holdings Boosted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 72.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,348 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,016,000 after buying an additional 41,183 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PWR. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.92.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $115.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $117.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.