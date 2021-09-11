Quantstamp (QSP) Price Hits $0.0540 on Major Exchanges

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Quantstamp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $38.56 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quantstamp Coin Profile

Quantstamp (QSP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

