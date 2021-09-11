Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Tops $0.20 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000446 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $15.20 million and $42,438.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,578.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.56 or 0.07285432 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.49 or 0.00404781 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $644.79 or 0.01414691 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.86 or 0.00126950 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $254.99 or 0.00559451 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.91 or 0.00511020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.84 or 0.00341923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,838,995 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

