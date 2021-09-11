QuarkChain Price Tops $0.0248 on Exchanges (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $158.45 million and approximately $22.91 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00059741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.88 or 0.00162141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00043379 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.