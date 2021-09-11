QuarkChain (QKC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.62 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $162.34 million and approximately $9.62 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QuarkChain Profile

QKC is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

