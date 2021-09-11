QuickSwap Achieves Market Cap of $145.70 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for $445.42 or 0.00980122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a market cap of $145.70 million and $33.47 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00070317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00130352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00182616 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,391.09 or 0.99880127 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.47 or 0.07117242 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.64 or 0.00907988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002987 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.