QuickX Protocol (QCX) Price Reaches $0.0109 on Major Exchanges

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $5.45 million and $26,503.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00059299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.89 or 0.00159872 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00043157 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

