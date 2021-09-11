Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its position in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,434,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,400 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 3.38% of Quotient worth $12,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QTNT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Quotient by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,481,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 597,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Quotient by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,653,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,805,000 after purchasing an additional 583,983 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Quotient by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,509,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,955,000 after purchasing an additional 550,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Quotient by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 545,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Quotient in the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QTNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Quotient from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

QTNT stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. Quotient Limited has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $295.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Quotient had a negative net margin of 246.74% and a negative return on equity of 6,699.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quotient Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

