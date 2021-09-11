Qwertycoin (QWC) Reaches One Day Volume of $13.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $591,807.86 and approximately $13.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 55.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

