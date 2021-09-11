Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to post $63.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.20 million. Radius Health reported sales of $77.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $246.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $232.66 million to $251.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $310.19 million, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $339.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radius Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Radius Health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Radius Health by 35.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $12.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $604.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.39. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $26.16.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

