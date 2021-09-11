Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.57 Million

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to post $63.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.20 million. Radius Health reported sales of $77.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $246.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $232.66 million to $251.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $310.19 million, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $339.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radius Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Radius Health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Radius Health by 35.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $12.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $604.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.39. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $26.16.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.