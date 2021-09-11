Radix (EXRD) Trading 12.5% Lower This Week

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, Radix has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Radix coin can now be bought for about $0.0909 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges. Radix has a total market capitalization of $66.81 million and $1.86 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00059320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.34 or 0.00160790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00014127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00043377 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix (EXRD) is a coin. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.