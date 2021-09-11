Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 122,516 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,516 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $13,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.19. The company had a trading volume of 886,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,746. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.39. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

