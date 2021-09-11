Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 26,014 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,014 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $25,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter worth about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 457.5% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. increased their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.77. 4,545,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,065,481. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

