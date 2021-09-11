Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 38,108 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,108 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $22,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after purchasing an additional 810,189 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,193 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,907,000 after purchasing an additional 558,786 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,675,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,522,000 after purchasing an additional 263,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 14.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,547,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,702,000 after purchasing an additional 443,404 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Shares of LSCC traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $62.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,393. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 130.79, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average of $52.23.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $53,195.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,191.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,390 shares of company stock valued at $23,325,270 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

