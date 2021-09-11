Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 398,418 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,418 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of APA worth $13,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,343,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 2,022.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 546,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 521,166 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,974,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,955,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.