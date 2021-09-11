Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 81.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 374,865 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Occidental Petroleum worth $26,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 6.5% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. Barclays upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.98. 10,690,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,162,861. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

