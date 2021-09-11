Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 132,959 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Valero Energy worth $27,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.41. 3,212,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,968,532. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87, a PEG ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.