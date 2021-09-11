Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $13,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,790,000 after buying an additional 873,057 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after acquiring an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,707,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,308,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after acquiring an additional 445,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total value of $19,579,595.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,194 shares of company stock worth $63,774,567 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,296. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $235.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

