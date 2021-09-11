Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 1,224 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,817 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $24,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.0% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Intuit by 10.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.0% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total value of $5,255,998.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,112 shares of company stock worth $34,124,588 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $567.38. 1,088,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,714. The firm has a market cap of $155.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.75, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $582.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $534.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

