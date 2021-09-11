Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 21,865 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $12,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,711,440,000 after purchasing an additional 946,916 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444,232 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,093,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,614,000 after buying an additional 88,814 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,450,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,786,000 after buying an additional 294,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,391,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,279,000 after buying an additional 301,854 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $331,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,875 shares of company stock worth $3,524,395. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,854,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average of $64.13. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $70.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

