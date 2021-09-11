Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 653 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of NVR worth $23,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in NVR by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR traded up $33.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5,132.13. 15,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,286. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5,107.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,900.81. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,823.31 and a twelve month high of $5,332.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.03.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $42.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

