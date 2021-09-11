Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 6,585 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Teledyne Technologies worth $12,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,592,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,452,764,000 after purchasing an additional 155,814 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 31.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $704,376,000 after purchasing an additional 403,181 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,438,000 after purchasing an additional 39,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 700,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,863,000 after purchasing an additional 77,130 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.00.

Shares of TDY stock traded down $8.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $432.82. 301,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,538. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.40. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $301.76 and a 12-month high of $465.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

