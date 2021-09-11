Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 7,887 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $16,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,200,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 374.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 50.4% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

WLTW traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,203. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $271.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.94 and a 200-day moving average of $233.95.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WLTW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.31.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

