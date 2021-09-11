Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,710 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $18,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,233,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,663,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,079 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,836,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,408,000 after purchasing an additional 903,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 850,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,523,000 after purchasing an additional 830,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

KKR traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $62.76. 2,653,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,232. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day moving average is $56.57. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.