Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,634 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $21,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.49. 1,459,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,594. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $51.74 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.35. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

