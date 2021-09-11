Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,060 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $14,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.11.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,134 shares of company stock worth $9,917,059. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $284.43. 1,565,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,952. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.87. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

