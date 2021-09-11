Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 240.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 494,114 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $12,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $69,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $179,000.

Shares of COG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,740,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,454,206. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COG shares. Raymond James downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

