Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 21,921 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of State Street worth $17,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in State Street by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in State Street by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.46.

State Street stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.56. 8,363,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $94.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

