Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $11.37 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $11,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.04. 567,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,758. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.80 and its 200 day moving average is $169.18. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $199.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total value of $196,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,302. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

